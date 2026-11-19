Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama responded to the invitation of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and took part today in the high-level meeting of the “Coalition of the Willing,” which was held in Berlin.

During his speech, Rama stressed that this meeting comes at an important moment after recent developments. He particularly praised the decision made in Dublin to create a representative group that will speak on behalf of all of Europe in a possible dialogue with Russia.

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When asked how he felt when he saw Presidents Putin, Xi and Trump, Rama replied by linking it to the need for Europe to have a unified voice. He reiterated that creating this group was something that needed to happen and was finally achieved, describing it as a step that will enable Europe to be represented in a possible line of communication with Moscow.

According to Rama, the absence of such an approach from the start was a strategic mistake. He recalled that in the first phase there were some contacts, but then communication was completely cut off. Now, according to him, this process has returned with hope and it remains to be seen how it will develop further.