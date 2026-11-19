Independent MP Marjana Koçeku has announced that she will run again for a seat in parliament in the upcoming elections, emphasizing that her political engagement will remain outside traditional parties and existing political formations.

During an interview for the show “Minuta e Parë” on News24, she explained that she is working to build a political platform aimed at bringing together citizens with shared principles and values.

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Regarding the upcoming elections, Koçeku confirmed that she will again be in the race for MP, but has not yet decided whether she will run as an independent.

“I am building a political platform and I have a plan to share my principles and convictions with people who understand them and share the same belief about how a political journey should move forward. For me, it is important that they are citizens of our country, willing to give their energy to a journey with shared beliefs — this does not necessarily mean taking part in protests, because for me values are essential. I will run again for MP in the next elections; whether I will be an independent remains to be seen. What is certain is that I will run again as an MP away from traditional parties and the forums we have seen so far politically… I believe there is still time to understand the social context and the politics of our country. I remain open to new methods,” she said.