Rama returns to criticizing protesters: A kind of inquisition is unfolding over “Albanian Files,” like in the Chinese Revolution

Prime Minister Edi Rama once again attacked the protesters in the latest episode of the podcast “Flasim.”

According to him, their stance toward the book “Albanian Files” resembles an inquisition, adding that the way they are behaving is reminiscent of the conditions of the Chinese Revolution.

Të lidhura

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“An inquisition has begun over the book, stemming from the spirit of the boulevard, where the protest that began over nature has produced many other branches, and one of them is the inquisitorial branch that persecutes, through words, accusations and slander, one of the most important things and groups that has happened to Albania and its history. We are talking about people who have built their name and history on the global architecture stage and who have gathered in Albania.

‘Albanian Files’ has been targeted by the protest’s inquisition, not an intellectual one but a revolutionary one, even though it is not my book. I have given only a contribution in the foreword text, something I am proud of. It is an independent project. To pounce on this publication as in the days of the Chinese Revolution and to seize on an architect’s ironic text, this is the height of it,” he said.


Shtuar 28.06.2026 10:24

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