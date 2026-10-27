Rama, resign!” / 15 days of revolt against the government, students arrive outside the Ministry of Education

Students arrived outside the Ministry of Education on the 15th day of their revolt against the government, continuing their march with chants of “Rama, resign!”

The protesters took to the streets to express their dissatisfaction and demand the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama.

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The protest continues amid banners and anti-government chants, as the students say they are determined to keep up their stand.

Gathered in large numbers outside the Ministry of Education, the students are reiterating their demand for Rama’s resignation, making the 15th day of the revolt another moment of confrontation with the government.