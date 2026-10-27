Professor Lush Susaj: Only students can heal Albania’s wounds; parents, come out and support your children! Let’s overthrow the system as in Serbia and Hungary

Professor Lush Susaj spoke to News24 from today’s protest outside the Ministry of Education. He sees the students’ now two-week-long revolt as a source of hope for Albania.

Susaj called on parents to support their children and urged lecturers not to break the boycott of classes.

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Lush Susaj: May God protect Albania’s students. They will also heal Albania’s wounds. Only students can heal the wounds of impoverished Albania, wounds that are 114 years old. The students are pure; they have not swallowed the rotten stew of Slavo-communism. If we are not saved by the students, we will not be saved, because they have instilled terror in Albanians.

Parents, too, are not coming out to support the students. Come out, parents, support the students; come out, professors, do not become strikebreakers. This filthy system has turned schools and universities into caves. Come out and overthrow the system. If we do not overthrow the system, our schools will remain behind the entire region. I view this movement with great hope that it will be crowned with success, as in Serbia and Hungary. We are on the right path to overthrowing this rotten, anti-Albanian system. Albania has no use for this system whatsoever. The students of Albania are on the right side of history.