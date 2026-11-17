Albania and Kosovo aim to involve Japan in the strategic Durrës–Pristina railway project, which is planned to continue through Niš and connect with Central Europe. Prime Minister Edi Rama announced this.

In a Facebook post, Rama said that during a meeting with a broad delegation of Japanese business leaders, he outlined the project’s importance and opportunities for cooperation with Japanese investors.

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The prime minister said he had discussed this possibility on several occasions with his Kosovar counterpart and that both countries would welcome Japanese involvement.

Rama also highlighted the railway’s importance to NATO, linking it to the new Port of Durrës. According to him, the port will have a dedicated branch entirely reserved for military and Alliance activities.

He asked the Japanese representatives to consider the project and share their assessment. Albania and Kosovo, Rama added, are ready to work with Japan or other Japanese partners to carry it out.

Edi Rama: In the conversations we have had several times with the Prime Minister of Kosovo, we have discussed the possibility of Japan’s involvement in the new railway that will connect Durrës with Pristina, then pass through Niš and reach Central Europe.

The railway is also extremely important to NATO because of the new Port of Durrës. The port will have a branch dedicated 100% to military and NATO activities.

The project could be a very interesting investment. We would be very interested in having you consider it and hearing your opinion.

Together with the Government of Kosovo, we are ready to work with you or any Japanese partner to assess whether we can carry out this project.