After a session lasting nearly 12 hours, Kosovo’s Assembly did not consider the draft law to limit the mandate of the Specialist Chambers and the Specialist Prosecutor’s Office on Friday. Only 38 MPs were in the chamber, and the lack of a quorum meant the draft law was not put to a vote. The issue continues to fuel political clashes and legal debate, while the European Union has expressed serious concern about the proposed amendments and Kosovo’s compliance with its international obligations.

The debate is not limited to the failed session. It also concerns the possibility of changing the legal framework governing the Specialist Chambers and the consequences that could follow. Questions include whether the changes are compatible with the Constitution, the powers of Kosovo’s institutions, and the limits on intervening in the mandate of a court established on the basis of international agreements. Protecting the rights of former KLA leaders on trial in The Hague, without triggering institutional or diplomatic clashes, remains another challenge.

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The lack of a quorum has also highlighted the absence of a unified political position on this sensitive issue. It remains unclear what steps the institutions will take and whether the changes can be made in keeping with the Constitution without damaging relations with international allies.

Speaking to “Bota sot,” Belgian-based legal expert Skënder Musliu and lawyer Gazmend Halilaj shared their assessments of the legal, constitutional, political and diplomatic dimensions of these developments, as well as the steps they believe Kosovo should take regarding the Specialist Chambers.

Musliu: The law is unconstitutional and could damage relations with allies

Legal expert Skënder Musliu opposes the proposed amendments to the Law on the Specialist Chambers and the Specialist Prosecutor’s Office. He considers them contrary to Kosovo’s Constitution and international obligations.

Musliu says the initiative to amend the law unfolded in an unusual climate of heightened political tension. As he describes it, its approval was accompanied by protests, physical attacks on Vetëvendosje Movement MPs, armed protesters, the encirclement of the Assembly, injured police officers and threats to the constitutional order.

He claims that the PDK launched the initiative after expressing dissatisfaction with the guilty verdict against the four defendants in The Hague. Describing the circumstances as dramatic, Musliu says that, in his assessment, this was an attempted coup that fortunately failed.

The legal expert calls it paradoxical that the PDK, which proposed and sponsored the initiative, asked the president not to promulgate the law and to return it to the Assembly for reconsideration. The law passed its second reading on October 6 and was sent to the president for promulgation. Musliu says the president may return a law if she believes it undermines the legal and constitutional order, but not simply because its proposer asks her to. He also calls the explanation that the law was returned at the PDK’s request absurd.

Regarding the latest session, Musliu says the absence of MPs and the lack of a quorum reflect a lack of consensus among the parties. According to him, Vetëvendosje, as the parliamentary majority, wants to first hold consultations with the European Union on an alternative solution.

The legal expert outlines two options for the Assembly: pass the law in its current form with 61 votes, or restart the process. In his interpretation, the Constitutional Court’s decision does not permit the law to be amended.

Nevertheless, Musliu is convinced that the law would not be implemented even if passed, because, he says, it conflicts with Article 162 of the Constitution and Kosovo’s international obligations. He argues that this article has exclusively delegated to the Specialist Chambers the powers relating to the operation of the Specialist Court. Consequently, he says, only the Specialist Chamber of the Constitutional Court, based in The Hague, can assess the constitutionality of amendments to the law. He believes it would declare the law unconstitutional.

According to Musliu, the proposed amendments affect the content, powers and jurisdiction of the Specialist Chambers to such an extent that they could undermine the institution’s functioning. He recalls that its establishment was preceded by several agreements and decisions: the exchange of letters between former President Atifete Jahjaga and former EU High Representative Catherine Ashton, which was later converted into an international agreement and ratified by Kosovo’s Assembly in 2014; the 2015 constitutional amendments; the establishment of the Specialist Chambers; and the agreement between Kosovo and the Netherlands. For this reason, he says, the proposed law cannot undo these agreements and decisions.

Another concern raised by Musliu relates to international relations. He says the EU and the United States have repeatedly called on Kosovo to comply with its international obligations and decisions concerning the Specialist Court. If the institutions disregard these concerns, he warns, the country could harm its European integration process, face isolation and sanctions, and damage its relations with the international community.

Musliu urges the institutions to consider whether it is worth risking relations with international partners over a law he considers unconstitutional. He also points to what he describes as unconditional support for the initiative from the most criminalized and corrupt parties on the political scene, as well as from MPs who voted for the Specialist Court.

As a way out of the crisis and what he calls a legal labyrinth, Musliu proposes that the Working Group on the Appeals Strategy contact and cooperate with the relevant EU legal institutions. He recalls that the 2014 agreement was signed with these institutions and that Kosovo pledged to consult the EU on any initiative affecting the court’s mandate.

He says that, apart from meeting its obligations to allocate funds for defense lawyers, any institutional action taken without coordination with the EU would amount to a failure. He calls the current initiative unnecessary and says consultation is the only way to preserve relations with allies, uphold international standards of justice and protect the independence of the judiciary.

Even if Kosovo and the EU agree on changes to the law, Musliu believes they cannot alter the essential substance of the original provisions. He says only a formal, superficial adjustment would be possible, as Kosovo’s friendly states have great confidence in courts and justice.

Halilaj: Changes to the justice system should not be dictated by electoral gains

Lawyer Gazmend Halilaj stresses that the debate over the Specialist Chambers should not be treated as an ordinary party-political confrontation. In his view, the issue concerns justice, institutional responsibility and Kosovo’s international credibility.

Halilaj says the lack of a quorum after the marathon session is not merely a procedural obstacle; it also shows that political emotions cannot replace legal reasoning and state responsibility on issues of this kind.

He says he supports the Vetëvendosje Movement because he believes in a state whose institutions are not driven by pressure, political deals or individuals’ interests. Nevertheless, as a lawyer, he insists that justice must be impartial, independent and equal for everyone.

According to Halilaj, the Specialist Court should be treated neither as a tool for attacking the history of the KLA nor as an institution beyond criticism. It should be assessed against legal standards, human rights and guarantees of a fair trial. He recalls that the liberation war of the people of Kosovo is part of the nation’s history and that the KLA’s sacrifice cannot be diminished by a judicial process. At the same time, he adds, no one is above the law; this is what distinguishes a state driven by emotion from one built on legal principles.

The lawyer opposes limiting the Specialist Chambers’ mandate in haste or allowing the process to be driven by political calculations and electoral interests. He says any changes must be based on serious legal review, respect the constitutional order and take into account the consequences for Kosovo on the international stage. The country does not need selective justice, he says, but credible justice.

Halilaj stresses that the institutions must work to protect the rights of former KLA leaders without undermining the rule of law or relations with international partners. He underlines that the presumption of innocence and the right to a defense are fundamental principles of every judicial process. Kosovo cannot expect respect from the world if it does not itself respect the institutions and standards it has accepted, he says, but neither should it allow the rights of the accused to be violated.

In conclusion, the lawyer urges the institutions to act with prudence, maturity and a sense of state responsibility. He says support for Vetëvendosje does not mean abandoning legal principles and that politics must be subject to the law. The history and dignity of the liberation war, as well as the rights of every citizen, must be protected through justice, not political pressure, he says.

Halilaj concludes that the state is not strengthened by avoiding justice, but by showing that justice can stand above every political interest. Justice, he says, is not a weakness of the state, but the greatest proof of its strength.