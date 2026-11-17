Berisha: Drugs are a source of evil, have made life more expensive and harmed domestic production

The leader of the Democratic Party, Sali Berisha, accused Edi Rama’s government of turning Albania into a narco-state. He said drugs and crime had become the main forces fueling evil in the country.

Speaking at the Democratic Party’s “Foltorja” event in Berat, Berisha said narco-euros had contributed to the euro’s depreciation, rising prices and the weakening of domestic production. He said Albania’s exports had contracted by 28 percent in recent years, industrial production by 15.3 percent, while the decline in agricultural production had been even steeper.

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He also voiced concern about demographic trends, saying Albania’s birth rate had fallen to levels last seen a century ago and that large numbers of Albanians had left the country.

Berisha said Albania ranked among the region’s most expensive countries. According to him, food and basic-goods prices in the country were at 110 percent of the European Union average.

Speech by Sali Berisha, leader of the Democratic Party, at the Democratic Party’s “Foltorja” event in Berat

Good evening. I send my warmest greetings to the Democratic Party’s men and women, and to all the citizens of Berat—in this hall, in the city and throughout the county, wherever you may be tonight.

I want to express my deep respect and gratitude to the citizens and residents of this city and county. Their extraordinary heritage, built over centuries and millennia, is a source of pride for every Albanian and every civilized person around the world.

Honored leaders of the Democratic Party branches in the county, members of parliament, the party chair and Democratic Party leaders, I have come today to speak with you. The situation is undoubtedly critical, but at the same time there are reasons to hope and believe in the future.

Albania is currently governed by an authoritarian narco-dictatorship, unlike anything in any other European country and found in very few countries around the world.

Those of us who lived through the communist dictatorship know that it allowed no form of pluralism; that is why it is described as totalitarian.

Today’s regime is authoritarian, but, much like the one before it, the dictator has gathered all powers into his own hands.

Enver Hoxha wielded the axe of terrorist Marxist-Leninist ideology, while Edi Rama now has drugs and crime in his hands—forces that represent evil.

In some respects, this evil is something the nation has never experienced before.

Six days ago, I spoke with a prominent professor, one of the best-known scholars of European politics, and explained the situation in Albania.

I told him that this regime’s narco-state and the depreciation of the euro—the largest in the world—had led to the sharpest drop in exports: 28 percent in 3–4 years.

Industrial production has fallen by 15.3 percent.

Agricultural production has declined even more.

The professor was astonished when I told him that the birth rate among Albanians is now at the same level as 100 years ago.

At the end of the conversation, he told me: “Mr. Berisha, this is an existential threat.”

In the memory of our centuries-old history, we have never faced such a threat to our existence as we do today.

Statistical data put the figure at 47 percent, while other sources say that 54 percent of Albanians no longer live in Albania.

I focused on just one aspect of this regime, perhaps the most tragic and the greatest threat to our existence: the demographic situation.

That is without even mentioning how, after climbing out of poverty and moving away from it, we have once again become among the poorest in the region and in Europe.

My friends, drugs are a force for evil. Narco-euros entering Albania by the train car and container have caused the euro to lose 35 percent of its value, reducing the value of the money families receive in remittances.

Euro savings have also lost value, amounting to 250 billion lek.

There is another fact you should know: the Bank of Albania, which bought 250 million euros four years ago, now buys more than 1 billion and puts large quantities of banknotes into circulation.

This drives up prices and inflation.

This is precisely why food and basic-goods prices in North Macedonia, Kosovo and Montenegro are at 60–70 percent of the European Union average.

And what is the figure in Albania? 110 percent.