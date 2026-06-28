Rama on the protests: I will not allow charlatans or hypocrites to tell me how Albania is built

Prime Minister Edi Rama has reacted again regarding the protests being held in the country, stressing that he does not accept “charlatans or hypocrites” giving him lessons on how Albania should be built.

During a statement on the podcast “Flasim,” Rama said that the people taking part in the protest are not necessarily united by the same motive. According to him, social media, “nationalist impulses” and “manipulations” also influence this involvement and, as he said, play a role in encouraging citizens.

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“I want to say it very clearly and directly, this is the protest that interests me, that also angers me and motivates me to continue my fight. What does not anger me is the protest of pretense or fake displays, that disgusts me; this angers me. If I were not in your place, dear Amos, I myself would also be at the protest.

I feel your anger. Not everyone is at the protest for the same reason. There are those who are not brought there by likes, influencers, blind nationalist impulses, manipulations or missions to manipulate others, but by a personal hardship that turns into anger and then erupts.

I follow every message that comes to my phone. Those who have come after me will find me right there, in terms of debate. I will not accept any charlatan or person planted by others, or hypocrites whom I have seen at work, taking the microphone and telling me how Albania is built; I do not accept that,” he said.