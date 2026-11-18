Speaking in parliament on Wednesday, Prime Minister Edi Rama mocked the opposition, saying that “it is painful to be unwelcome at a protest.”

According to him, the opposition’s exclusion from student protests shows that his opponents “are relevant in Albania neither physically nor politically.”

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“There is a phrase in the EU progress report that sums up all the reasons why we are proud of our work, why we must and will continue our work, and why no one else can do our work. The European Commission recommends that the Council of Europe begin preparations in 2027 for Albania’s EU accession treaty. There is absolutely no possibility and no chance whatsoever that the European Commission would make such a historic recommendation to the Council if the country were as those demanding a discussion of the protest in this chamber are desperately trying to portray it, shouting as though they were deaf. When you are in power, people holding you accountable through protests is the most natural thing. But to be in opposition and not be allowed anywhere near a protest is painful, and it is the only fact you need to understand who these people are, people who are entirely irrelevant in this country, not only physically but politically as well,” Rama said.

During his speech, Rama also responded to Democratic Party MP Jorida Tabaku, who accused the government of corruption and theft.

“Ms. Tabaku is such a tireless spokeswoman for the word ‘theft’ that every time she mentions it, I think: who knows how much this lady would have stolen had she had any power. Only if you have done those things yourself, or would have done the things you accuse others of, can you repeat the word ‘theft’ so often. She said I came here to cast my vote. I came here to deliver the opening remarks on a budget that is historic for Albania because, for the first time, it reaches the €10 billion mark,” Rama said.