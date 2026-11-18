Berisha: My former allies come out to defend Edi Rama; Dash Sula’s greatest pleasure is speaking with the prime minister at 2 a.m.

Speaking to journalists outside Parliament, the leader of the Democratic Party called on all opposition forces to unite against Edi Rama.

Berisha accused former Democrats who are now on Edi Rama’s side, mentioning Dash Sula by name.

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He also accused former Democratic Party representatives of being used on television programs to defend the government and attack the opposition.

“Edi Rama doesn’t let the Socialists appear on TV; only Klosi comes on and speaks divisively. Sara Mila, who used to appear, doesn’t come on anymore either. Who appears now? Only my former people, who are… Let me tell you this: at least Dash Sula has the courage to eat shame with his bread and bread with shame, all for Edi Rama’s salary, while these others are paid under the table. They are worse than Dash. Dash comes out and says he talks at 2 a.m.… His greatest pleasure is talking to Rama at 2 a.m. Rama has tied their pockets to their tongues and their tongues to their pockets, and they appear on television to defend Edi Rama. Instead of calling for a coalition, they try to spew bile against the Democratic Party, against Berisha. In fact, these former people of mine are like Spahia—a thief in boots who took 250,000 euros from judges to transfer them to Tirana and now goes around reporting from Germany,” the Democratic Party leader said.