Rama on the new procurement model: Diella helps businesses, cuts costs and reduces bureaucracy

Prime Minister Edi Rama took part in the presentation of the new Centralized Procurement model, which aims to focus on results, strengthen security and transparency, and reduce the financial burden and bureaucracy for institutions and businesses.

Rama said that, for the first time, next year’s budget will include the new procurement system. Through the centralized purchasing operator, the system will serve as a mechanism for state institutions as they conduct procurements.

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According to the prime minister, the model is important because it will improve the organization and efficiency of procurement.

It envisages a specialized structure that is being integrated into the European system and supported by comprehensive expertise from international institutions.

Rama also added that the aim is to transform public procurement into a model of excellence and innovation for the region.

The new model will combine European experience with artificial intelligence, which will be used to analyze risk and prepare documentation.

Rama also announced that work was beginning to establish the new public procurement system, which he described as unique not only for Albania but also more broadly.

For businesses, the prime minister said the model would bring greater clarity and speed, lower costs and a significant reduction in bureaucracy.

He said businesses would no longer have to gather documents to submit bids, as information about each business would be managed through Diella, with a virtual file for each one.