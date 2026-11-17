Schools, airports and other institutions across Europe have faced a widespread campaign of fake bomb threats over the past month. The threats led to the evacuation of thousands of schools, flight delays and cancellations, interruptions to television broadcasts, and alarm across the public and private sectors.

An assessment by Reuters, based on statements from European officials, media reports and data from cybersecurity companies, found that more than 8,000 threats of this kind had been sent across the continent.

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Most of the incidents affected schools in the United Kingdom, Ireland and Italy. Charities, airlines, airports, media outlets and individuals were also targeted.

The first messages appeared on October 19, when St John the Baptist Primary School in Belfast received an email claiming that a bomb had been planted in the building. Headteacher Chris Donnelly told Reuters that he initially did not consider the message credible because it was generic and had also been sent to many other schools.

Nevertheless, staff did not send the pupils outside. Instead, they remained indoors while the premises were searched one by one, room by room. The Police Service of Northern Ireland later said that around 300 schools had received the same message and described it as a hoax.

“Even when a threat appears to be false, the initial response must be extremely serious,” Donnelly said.

After a relatively quiet period, alerts resumed in the first days of November, this time also affecting air travel. On November 2, a Wizz Air flight from London to Sofia was diverted to Budapest after the airline received a bomb threat.

On November 3, seven more flights and a cruise ship off the coast of Greece were targeted. On November 5, another wave of threats disrupted air traffic in several European countries.

AirNav Radar, a flight-tracking specialist, reported that between November 2 and 6, more than 50 flights operated by around 15 airlines received fake bomb threats.

The November messages differed from those sent in October, which included references to Sharia law. The new threats were sent in the name of “Male State,” a little-known Russian anti-feminist group. The organization’s founder denied any connection to them.

The messages contained general warnings about bombs and bloodshed. One of them said: “Today your sky will be red.”

On November 6, media newsrooms were also targeted, including French broadcaster TF1, Bulgarian television channel Nova and Irish public broadcaster RTÉ. At RTÉ, several programs were temporarily interrupted and staff left the building.

According to cybersecurity company Proofpoint, at least 12 media organizations were targeted during this period.

Another major campaign took place on November 11, when bomb threats were sent to around 6,300 schools in Italy. The messages appeared to come from “Misoginistan,” a group that seems to be linked to the name “Male State.” The threats led to school evacuations in several parts of the country.

Authorities said that on the same day, similar messages were received by around 1,000 schools in Scotland and 300 in Northern Ireland. According to Irish media, around 300 more schools were also targeted.

Some of the institutions affected on November 11 had also received threats during the October wave. Reuters has been unable to independently verify whether all the messages came from the same source. However, similarities in their content and distribution have raised suspicions that they may share a common origin.

Mimecast noted that almost the same schools in Scotland were targeted in November as in October, which could indicate that the same list of institutions was used. Police Scotland said it could not rule out a link between the incidents and that investigations were ongoing.

Senior European officials have also raised the possibility of foreign interference. France’s interior minister, Laurent Nunez, told French television channel LCI that this possibility was clear.

“We see the possibility of foreign interference, very clearly,” Nunez said, naming Russia or other countries as possible sources. He said Europol was working to determine where the threats had come from.

Ukrainian officials, meanwhile, have linked previous cases of fake bomb threats to suspected Russian mercenary hackers known as the DaVinci group. French cybersecurity company Intrinsec had reported that the group sent similar threats to several Western government institutions in 2024.

So far, however, no link between DaVinci and the current campaign has been established. European authorities are taking all reports seriously, regardless of doubts about their credibility, because of the potential danger to human life and public safety.

Donnelly summed up the dilemma with this question: “What if it wasn’t just a reckless and irresponsible threat, but something real?”