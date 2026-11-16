Rama mocks Russian journalist sanctioned by EU over posts about protests in Tirana: What’s he got against Albania?

Posts by Russian journalist Chay Bowes in support of protests in Albania have prompted a response from Prime Minister Edi Rama, who reshared them on social media platform X.

Referring to the sanctions the European Union imposed on Bowes today, the head of government mockingly called him a “Russian propaganda clown.” The journalist has been added to a list of people accused of manipulating information and spreading narratives in support of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

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In his response, Rama portrayed Bowes as a propagandist paid by Russia and asked why he was targeting Albania. According to the prime minister’s ironic comment, the reason is that the country has gone too far with its climb and its rapid progress toward the historic goal of joining the European Union.

The EU decision accuses Bowes of supporting coordinated information influence operations on behalf of Moscow. The sanctions provide for the freezing of any assets he may own in EU territory, as well as a travel ban to member states.