Rama in Paris on the Bektashi state: We are working on it; let’s see how far we get

Prime Minister Edi Rama took part in a discussion at the Musée de l’Homme in Paris today as part of the Peace Forum. The conversation focused on the expansion of the European Union and the future of the younger generation.

During the discussion, Rama was asked to explain what freedom means to him in the context of the European project. The question also referred to Albanian professor Lea Ypi and her view that freedom depends on how we define it.

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The prime minister said that, for him, freedom means being able to be in Paris and speak openly, unlike when he was 26 and had to fight to cross Albania’s border and see the world. He also linked freedom to the right to go where you want, speak to whomever you want and express your thoughts as much as possible, although the office he holds does not allow him to say everything he would like to.

Another participant, who said he had visited Albania a few months earlier, thanked the prime minister, praised the hospitality of Albanians and agreed with him about what the country has to offer. Mentioning his recent visit to the Bektashi center, he asked Rama whether Albania would proceed with creating a Bektashi state in Tirana even after joining the EU. The idea has been floated for some time, but no concrete steps have yet been taken.

“Yes, we are working on it, and let’s see how far we get,” Rama replied.