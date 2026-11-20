Real estate worth around 16 million euros in the “Uji i Ftohtë” area of Vlora was confiscated and transferred to state ownership, as it is suspected that these assets were obtained through forged documents.

Official sources from the Vlora Prosecution Office said that these assets belonged to the citizen with the initials P.P., who was sentenced to 7 years in prison for the criminal offenses “Document forgery” and “Laundering of the proceeds of criminal offense or criminal activity,” provided by articles 186/2 and 187/1 of the Criminal Code.

Të lidhura None found

From the investigation of criminal proceedings no. 946/2015, it resulted that during judicial processes and administrative procedures for the recognition and return of a property of 32,000 square meters in “Uji i Ftohtë,” a forged court decision was used.

After this property was registered in 2009, legal actions were carried out to divide, alienate and transfer it to third parties, in order to conceal the illegal origin of the property.

At the request of the Prosecution Office at the Vlora Court of First Instance of General Jurisdiction and by court decision, a total of nine real estate properties were transferred to the state. Among them are an area of 23,363 m², another of 7,932 m², as well as other areas of 1,000 m², 1,126 m² and 7,637 m².

The initial property of 32,000 m², registered in 2009 in favor of citizens K.Sh., M.Sh. and R.Sh., as well as all properties deriving from it, specifically include property no. 431, no. 404, no. 311, no. 312, property no. 41.263 with an area of 23,363 m², no. 41.264 with an area of 1,000 m², no. 41.361 with an area of 7,932 m², no. 41.263/1 with an area of 1,126.13 m² and no. 41.108 with an area of 7,637 m².

The total value of these confiscated assets is estimated at around 16 million euros.