Hearing in Diana Kastrati murder case postponed until December 23

The trial in absentia of Adnon Jashari, who is accused of murdering his ex-wife, Diana Kastrati, will resume on December 23. The hearing was postponed after defense lawyer Haxhi Millaku requested time to obtain the case documents and review the file.

Millaku said he had submitted his authorization to represent Jashari in 2011, but had not been given access to the case materials during the preliminary proceedings. He therefore asked for the hearing to be adjourned and for a reasonable amount of time to review the file.

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“I submitted my authorization as defense lawyer for the defendant, Adnan Jashari, during the preliminary proceedings, when he was being sought for contact by the investigative police. The document was filed at the outset, within the first 48 hours. Since 2011, the prosecuting authorities have therefore had his defense lawyer’s address for the purpose of representing the accused in absentia and meeting the legal requirements for a proper, fair and lawful investigation. A constitutional right has also been violated, because I, as defense lawyer, have not been treated in accordance with the law. Before the indictment was filed, I was not given access to documents or the case file at any stage of the proceedings, although the court gave me the indictment today. My requests for the case documents were also not granted. Learning from the media when the trial is taking place can be called many things, but not justice. I ask that the hearing be adjourned, that the documents be given to me and that the proceedings be postponed for a reasonable period,” Millaku said.

Prosecutor Fatmire Cacaj said the case documents had been given in April of this year to lawyer Ardita Berisha, who had previously been appointed to defend the accused. According to Cacaj, Millaku had had an opportunity to inquire about obtaining them.

“The case documents were given back in April of this year to lawyer Ardita Berisha, who was appointed to defend the accused. From then until now, the lawyer could have inquired about the documents,” Cacaj said.

Judge Sulltane Hoti granted the defense’s request and announced that the next hearing would be held on December 23 at 09:00. She also ordered the prosecution to give the case documents to the defense.

“The lawyer’s request is granted. The next hearing is scheduled for December 23 at 09:00. The prosecutor is required to provide the case documents,” Hoti said.

The hearing was part of the trial in absentia of Adnon Jashari, who is accused of murdering his ex-wife, Diana Kastrati.

On October 22, 2026, the Basic Prosecution Office in Pristina indicted Jashari for aggravated murder.

Kastrati was shot and killed on May 18, 2011, in Pristina, at the age of 27, while on her way to university.

The case prompted a strong public reaction because Diana Kastrati had previously requested an immediate protection order from the authorities but had not received it in time.