Rama closes the doors of the Socialist Party Assembly and removes Veliaj from his role as Tirana political leader

The National Assembly of the Socialist Party met this Saturday at a resort in Lalëz Bay, where ministers, members of parliament and leaders of the party’s structures gathered.

About an hour before the meeting began, several Socialist representatives arrived at the resort. They included Parliament Speaker Niko Peleshi, ministers Toni Gogu, Delina Ibrahimaj and Andis Salla, and MPs Iris Luarasi, Piro Vëngu, Agron Malaj and Elisa Spiropali.

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Socialist Party Secretary-General Blendi Klosi opened the proceedings, announced the start of the Assembly and gave the floor to Prime Minister Edi Rama.

Immediately after beginning his speech, Rama asked that the media broadcast be cut off. The prime minister apologized to journalists, explaining that he wanted to speak privately with “his political family,” away from the cameras.

Participants’ phones were switched off during the discussion, and it has not been possible to contact Assembly members inside the hall. As a result, the full details of the prime minister’s conversation with the Socialists have not yet been made public.

After the closed-door meeting ends, Rama is expected to speak publicly to the media as well.

Meanwhile, Tirana Mayor Erion Veliaj, who is being held at Fier Prison, sent Assembly members a lengthy letter titled “The Socialist Party is bigger than its chairman.”

Veliaj had asked to attend the meeting in person, but the authorities did not allow him to do so. He therefore decided to send the speech he had prepared for the Assembly.