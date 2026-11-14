SDSM: Macedonia ranks near the bottom for GDP per capita; what “strong economy” is Mickoski claiming?

According to SDSM, Macedonia ranks 41st among 48 European economies for projected gross domestic product (GDP) per capita in 2026. The data, the party says, comes from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Liechtenstein, Luxembourg and Ireland top the rankings. IMF forecasts show that GDP per capita in Macedonia is expected to be $11,762. In the region, Serbia ranks higher at $17,126, Montenegro at $16,211 and Albania at $13,968, while Bosnia and Herzegovina is in 43rd place.

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SDSM emphasizes that the gap with Europe’s most developed economies remains considerable, highlighting Germany, where GDP per capita is more than five times higher.

The opposition party presents this as the true picture of the economy, in contrast to Mickoski’s claims that the economy ranks third in Europe and that wages and pensions are rising at the fastest rate.

According to SDSM, the reality includes taking on €4 billion in new debt within two years, expected increases in heating and electricity prices, and the absence of an increase in the minimum wage.

The party also recalls Mickoski’s statement that the budget has no funds even for elections, because, he said, the state would go bankrupt.

“Citizens now clearly understand the state of the country’s economy and everything SDSM has said over the past year,” the party says.

SDSM further accuses Mickoski of acting solely to secure his criminal tenders and personal gain, describing him as the head of an organized criminal group that, it says, will impoverish the entire country.

“The only thing he is still afraid of is the concealment of data from Alta Bank, the bank of his boss Vučić. Why? Because Macura is their personal banker,” the statement says.

The party says that although there is no money in the budget, it is clear where the funds are: “with Mickoski and his gang.”

“The truth is coming to light. The gang will be held accountable,” the SDSM statement concludes.