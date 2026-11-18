Rama: Bulgarians must be part of North Macedonia’s Constitution, there is no longer any reason for dispute

Albania’s Prime Minister, Edi Rama, has emphasized that the Bulgarian minority must be included in the Constitution of North Macedonia.

During an interview for Bulgarian National Television (BNT), he stated that between Skopje and Sofia there is no longer any motive for disagreement on this issue.

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Rama explained that the demand for the inclusion of Bulgarians in the country’s fundamental law stems from the agreement reached between the two states with France’s mediation.

Asked whether tensions with the Bulgarian leadership continue, he replied that the circumstances during the first three years have been different from the current ones.

“I think there is now no reason for disagreement, because the need for the Bulgarian minority to be included in the Constitution of North Macedonia is completely clear. This came out of the agreement between the two countries,” Rama declared.

The constitutional changes that provide for the addition of Bulgarians to the list of recognized communities in the Constitution are part of the 2022 compromise to unblock North Macedonia’s European integration process.