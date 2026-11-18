Expert Popovska on the “Lottery” case: I did not observe any procedural violations

In the court proceedings for the “State Lottery,” prosecution expert Anita Popovska answered questions from the defense attorneys of Përparim Bajrami, Artan Grubi, and six other defendants.

The defense’s attention was focused on the expert report of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, which was prepared in June of this year.

Të lidhura None found

According to this report, the procedure had begun in December 2022 and included a financial plan as well as a public procurement plan, which also contained the investment plan.

The government approved this plan in February 2023, while at the end of May, the Ministry of Finance gave its consent to the State Lottery’s information.

Subsequently, in June, the information was approved, but without a formal decision, as the government did not have decision-making authority in this case, acting in its capacity as the shareholders’ assembly.

In her report, the expert found that the supervisory board initiated the procedure in August 2023, and the 800 procured machines were subsequently secured.

The defense of Bajrami and Grubi also emphasized that, in accordance with the law, from January 1, 2027, the state will be the sole organizer of games of chance, which renders the charge against them unfounded.