Railway bridge collapses in northern Russia, freight cars derail and at least eight passenger trains are delayed

The collapse of a railway bridge in the Arkhangelsk region of northern Russia caused several cars of a freight train to derail and disrupted traffic along the affected section. The incident occurred on the morning of Tuesday, November 10.

At around 5:10 a.m., part of the bridge over the Vilen River collapsed on the railway line between Cheryomukha and Vilen. Preliminary data from the authorities indicate that several freight cars derailed as a result.

Të lidhura None found

Arkhangelsk Governor Alexander Tsybulsky confirmed the incident and said that, at the time of reporting, there were no reports of injuries.

Rail traffic along this section of the line has been suspended, while at least eight passenger trains have been delayed. Specialized teams and emergency trains have arrived at the scene to intervene and assess the damage.

The authorities are examining alternative transport arrangements for passengers stranded by the disruption to railway services, including the possibility of using buses.

The relevant services have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the collapse. There is still no official conclusion as to whether it was linked to the bridge’s construction, infrastructure damage or another cause.

As work continues to restore the situation and resume rail traffic in the area, the Russian authorities are expected to provide further details.