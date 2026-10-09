Ragmi Mustafi sharply criticizes Vučić’s rhetoric about Shaip Kamberi and Albanians

Ragmi Mustafi, chairman of the Party for Democratic Action (PVD), has strongly criticized remarks made by Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić on Informer TV, where he clashed verbally with Albanian MP Shaip Kamberi and criticized efforts to unite Albanians politically.

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According to Mustafi, Vučić portrays the political unity of Albanians as an activity of “enemies of Serbia,” while describing Kamberi as “the worst and most evil among them.”

In his full post, Mustafi writes:

Listen to Aleksandar Vučić’s language about Shaip Kamberi and Albanians on Informer TV.

He treats the political unity of Albanians as the work of “enemies of Serbia,” as Bujanovačke puts it, and describes Shaip Kamberi as “the worst and most evil among them.”

According to him, this unity aims to raise the issue of the Preševo Valley in the United States and Europe. In this context, he also attacks U.S. Congressman Joe Wilson, calling him “paid” by Albanians. He portrays any cooperation with American and European representatives and diplomats as an act against Serbia. And he ends with the words: “I will not allow it.”

This rhetoric incites hatred and creates a climate of intimidation. Democratic representation and international lobbying for our rights are being portrayed as a threat. Yes, we will take the issue of the Preševo Valley to Washington, Brussels and anywhere else where human rights are defended. We will seek support for equality, representation and the fulfillment of the state’s commitments to Albanians. Cooperation with our American and European partners is part of this democratic effort.

Mr. Vučić, Albanians have the right to unite, to be represented and to speak about the injustices they face. They do not need your permission to do so.

I stand with Shaip Kamberi and the “Albanian Coalition,” as well as with our right to free and dignified public representation. Equality is not hostility.