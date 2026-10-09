Mustafi condemns Vučić’s statements about Shaip Kamberi and Albanians

The chairman of the Party for Democratic Action (PVD), Ragmi Mustafi, has strongly reacted to statements made by Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić on Informer television regarding Albanian MP Shaip Kamberi and the political unification of Albanians.

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According to Mustafi, Vučić interprets the political organization of Albanians as an initiative by “enemies of Serbia,” while describing Shaip Kamberi as “the worst and most evil among them.”

Mustafi also published his full response:

“Aleksandar Vučić’s language toward Shaip Kamberi and Albanians on Informer TV clearly demonstrates his position.

As Bujanovačke summarizes it, he presents the political unification of Albanians as an action by the ‘enemies of Serbia,’ while describing Shaip Kamberi as ‘the worst and most evil among them.’

Vučić claims that this unification seeks to take the issue of the Preševo Valley to the United States of America and Europe. Along the same lines, he also attacks U.S. Congressman Joe Wilson, calling him a ‘paid agent’ of the Albanians. He portrays meetings and cooperation with American and European representatives and diplomats as actions against Serbia, later concluding with the statement: ‘I will not allow it.’

Such language incites hatred and creates a climate of intimidation. Efforts toward democratic representation and the international protection of our rights are treated by him as a threat. Nevertheless, we will raise the issue of the Preševo Valley in Washington, Brussels and every place where human rights are protected.

We will seek support for equality, representation and the fulfillment of the state’s commitments to Albanians. Cooperation with American and European partners is part of this democratic commitment.

Mr. Vučić, Albanians have the right to unite, to be represented and to denounce the injustices they experience. To do so, they do not need your permission.

I stand alongside Shaip Kamberi and the ‘Albanian Coalition,’ as well as alongside our right to free, public and dignified representation. Equality is not hostility.”