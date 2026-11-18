GJKKO sentences former Memaliaj mayor Gjolek Guci to 1 year and 4 months in prison, bans him from public office for 5 years

The Special Court against Corruption and Organized Crime has found the former Socialist mayor of Memaliaj, Gjolek Guci, guilty of violating the equality of participants in public tenders, committed in collaboration, and has sentenced him to 1 year and 4 months in prison.

The ruling was handed down on Wednesday by the trial panel composed of judges Flora Hajredinaj, Etleva Deda, and Engjëllushe Tahiri.

Të lidhura None found

Initially, Guci had been given a sentence of 2 years in prison, but due to the abbreviated trial he benefited from a reduction of one-third of the sentence. Thus, the final measure became 1 year and 4 months in prison. The court also stripped him of the right to exercise public functions for a period of 5 years.

Edmonda Harizi was also found guilty of the same criminal offense. She was initially sentenced to 1 year in prison, but after the application of the abbreviated trial, the final sentence was reduced to 8 months in prison. She was also stripped of the right to exercise public functions for 5 years.

The ruling of the Special Court can be appealed to the Special Court of Appeal within 15 days, starting from the day after its notification.