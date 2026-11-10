Qorrolli announces test and interview dates for Constitutional Court judge candidates

Qorrolli announces test and interview dates for Constitutional Court judge candidates

The selection of new judges for the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Kosovo has moved to the next stage. The Special Commission has reviewed the candidates’ nominations and decided that those who meet the requirements will continue in the process.

The commission’s chair, Vigan Qorrolli, said that at a meeting held today under his leadership, the commission assessed whether the candidates met the criteria set out in the Constitution and the law. According to his announcement, the written test will be held on November 18, followed by oral interviews on November 27.

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Qorrolli emphasized that the selection process will be based on legality, transparency, impartiality and merit, with equal treatment for all candidates. He described the independence, professional integrity and credibility of the Constitutional Court as fundamental to protecting the constitutional order and strengthening democracy in the Republic of Kosovo.


Shtuar 10.11.2026 19:17

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