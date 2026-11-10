Eight drivers detained for reckless driving, six of them without passing a driving test

Eight drivers detained for reckless driving, six of them without passing a driving test

Macedonia’s Interior Ministry said police had detained eight drivers in different parts of the country over the past 24 hours for the criminal offense of “reckless driving of a motor vehicle,” under Article 297-a of the Criminal Code.

Six of them were driving without having passed a driving test: Sh.J. (57) and K.B. (18) from Skopje, M.A. (30) from Tetovo, I.H. (26) from the village of Ulanci in Gradsko Municipality, N.D. (19) from Prilep and V.S. (22) from the village of Zapolzhan near Prilep. The other two, A.J. (29) from Bitola and Sh.S. (38) from Kičevo, were caught driving despite being subject to active driving bans. According to the ministry, criminal complaints will be filed once the cases are fully documented.

Të lidhura

None found

The ministry urged all road users to obey traffic rules and not to drive without having passed a driving test, while subject to a driving ban or while under the influence of alcohol. It said following these rules helps make roads safer for everyone.


Shtuar 10.11.2026 19:18

Tags: ,
Alimehmeti or Binaj? Bushati: PD has a stale mindset and risks disappearing if it fields its own candidate

Alimehmeti or Binaj? Bushati: PD has a stale mindset and risks disappearing if it fields its own candidate
Flying cars expected to be used in China from summer 2027, priced at around $300,000

Flying cars expected to be used in China from summer 2027, priced at around $300,000
Këlliçi: European Parliament debate exposed the crisis in Rama’s government; free elections and a technical government are needed

Këlliçi: European Parliament debate exposed the crisis in Rama’s government; free elections and a technical government are needed
Governing majority rejects proposal for 200-denar student meal subsidy

Governing majority rejects proposal for 200-denar student meal subsidy
VLEN: The governing coalition remains stable, and we will work to fulfill our commitments

VLEN: The governing coalition remains stable, and we will work to fulfill our commitments
Haziri: Political decisions have cost LDK in elections

Haziri: Political decisions have cost LDK in elections
Kosovo Post ends 2025 with €1.11 million profit and a clean audit opinion

Kosovo Post ends 2025 with €1.11 million profit and a clean audit opinion
After the “Student List” visit to Kosovo, Mehmeti calls for institutional oversight of visits from Serbia

After the “Student List” visit to Kosovo, Mehmeti calls for institutional oversight of visits from Serbia
kumar siteleriBursa Escortkumar sitelerijojobetgüvenilir bahis sitelerigüvenilir bahis siteleriyasal bahis sitelerigrandpashabetbetparkkahraman haberdeneme bonusujojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişcasinofast güncel girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişUltrabetonline notaryjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişxbahisjojobetjojobet girişgiftcardmall/mygiftextrabetextrabet