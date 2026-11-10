Eight drivers detained for reckless driving, six of them without passing a driving test

Macedonia’s Interior Ministry said police had detained eight drivers in different parts of the country over the past 24 hours for the criminal offense of “reckless driving of a motor vehicle,” under Article 297-a of the Criminal Code.

Six of them were driving without having passed a driving test: Sh.J. (57) and K.B. (18) from Skopje, M.A. (30) from Tetovo, I.H. (26) from the village of Ulanci in Gradsko Municipality, N.D. (19) from Prilep and V.S. (22) from the village of Zapolzhan near Prilep. The other two, A.J. (29) from Bitola and Sh.S. (38) from Kičevo, were caught driving despite being subject to active driving bans. According to the ministry, criminal complaints will be filed once the cases are fully documented.

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The ministry urged all road users to obey traffic rules and not to drive without having passed a driving test, while subject to a driving ban or while under the influence of alcohol. It said following these rules helps make roads safer for everyone.