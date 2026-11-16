Qori: Rama is doing everything to protect Balluku; justice authorities should do more about the villas linked to her every week

Rama’s remarks about Balluku at the Socialist Party Assembly and the relationship between them were the focus of Arlind Qori’s comments during an appearance on the program “Minuta e parë”. The leader of the Bashkë Movement called Rama’s arguments ridiculous and said he was prepared to do anything to protect Balluku.

According to Qori, justice authorities should take more action regarding Belinda Balluku because, as he put it, another villa linked to her emerges every week.

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Speaking about the closeness between Rama and Balluku, Qori said he believed she had conveyed a message to him: either they would both stay afloat, or they would sink together.

Qori interpreted the failure to lift Balluku’s immunity as a form of advocacy by Rama in her defense. He also criticized Rama’s irony and what he described as Rama’s comparison between vulnerable citizens and people in power who have enriched themselves at the expense of the citizens of this Republic.

In the Bashkë Movement leader’s view, Balluku has built a faction that poses a threat to Rama’s hold on power.