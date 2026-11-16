A person was wounded by a firearm this afternoon in Gjakova, in an incident that is suspected to have occurred during an attempted robbery in the Grand Bazaar. Two other people involved in the incident were also taken to hospital because of the shock they experienced.

Isa Grezda General Hospital announced that at around 5:10 p.m., three patients—one man and two women—were admitted to the Emergency Department.

Të lidhura None found

Radiological examinations showed that the man had sustained an injury to the big toe of his right foot and that the bullet had remained lodged inside it. Doctors kept the patient in hospital for treatment, while his condition is stable and does not pose a risk to his life.

The two women had no physical injuries, but were in a severe state of shock following the incident. After receiving medical assistance, they left the hospital and returned home.

Meanwhile, the authorities are working to clarify the full circumstances of the incident, which is suspected to be linked to an attempted robbery in the center of Gjakova.