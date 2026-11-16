Qori criticizes Berisha’s call for opposition unity: It is ironic to make it from SPAK; a principled opposition can bring down Rama

Arlind Qori, leader of the Together Movement, sharply criticized Democratic Party leader Sali Berisha on Prime News24. He said Albania is seriously harmed by two politicians: Rama and Berisha.

Qori said Rama’s government should be brought down by an opposition that is ethical, principled and serious. He questioned whether Berisha is genuinely in opposition and criticized him for making statements that he later contradicts. According to Qori, Berisha does not meet the standards of serious, principled politics.

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He added that Berisha himself faces accusations by SPAK and called it ironic for the Democratic Party leader to call for opposition unity from the Special Structure.

Qori said the protests aim to bring down not only the government but also an old system that, according to him, has ruled for 36 years. He expects an extraordinary turnout on November 28-29, saying students and citizens will bring down the government.

In his view, the prime minister should have resigned in the face of the large numbers of people in the squares.