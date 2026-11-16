El Niño could be one of the strongest on record: severe consequences and hundreds of thousands of deaths feared

The El Niño climate phenomenon is gaining strength and is expected to affect weather conditions around the world in the coming months. Scientists say it could be one of the strongest episodes on record, with consequences that could continue through 2027.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) estimates that El Niño has become established and could intensify further, changing temperatures and rainfall in different parts of the planet. A study by the Climate Impact Lab at the University of Chicago predicts that extreme temperatures linked to the phenomenon could cause up to 451,000 additional deaths between June 2026 and February 2027.

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Heat waves, droughts, floods, fires and the spread of infectious diseases could create a health crisis on a scale comparable to a pandemic, experts say.

El Niño is a natural phenomenon involving the unusual warming of surface waters in the tropical Pacific. It affects atmospheric circulation and changes weather patterns globally: some areas may face very high temperatures and prolonged droughts, while others may experience heavy rainfall and flooding.

WMO forecasts indicate that the phenomenon could continue to strengthen through early 2027. Scientists say record ocean temperatures, combined with climate change, could worsen its effects. However, the impact will vary from one country to another and will depend on local conditions and the season.

Experts are urging governments and international institutions to act without delay, focusing on protecting people most at risk from extreme temperatures, water shortages and food insecurity.