Changed his appearance with plastic surgery to evade police; wanted man with 101 criminal cases arrested in Turkey

Police in the Turkish city of Mersin have arrested a man wanted in connection with 101 criminal cases involving theft and fraud. To avoid being identified, he had changed the appearance of his face through cosmetic surgery.

Turkish media report that the man, identified by the initials R.B., was wanted to serve a final sentence of 15 years, 9 months and 22 days in prison.

Të lidhura None found

Investigators discovered that R.B. avoided his officially registered residences and stayed in apartments rented in other people’s names. He had also undergone plastic surgery to change his facial features so the police would not recognize him.

After a lengthy investigation, officers determined his location by tracking the movements of his partner, a foreign national. They found the address where she was staying and carried out an operation in which they arrested R.B.

His partner has also been charged. She is suspected of sheltering him and helping him hide from the authorities, an offense covered by Article 283 of the Turkish Penal Code. Following the arrests, the relevant legal proceedings have been initiated against both of them.