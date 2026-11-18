Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, the presidents of Russia and China, met for two hours in Shenzhen during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. Their talks focused on strengthening bilateral ties and coordinating actions on the international stage.

Putin said Moscow and Beijing shared a vision of a fairer, multipolar world order. He added that the two countries took the same approach to promoting economic development and maintaining stability in the Asia-Pacific region.

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According to the Kremlin leader, Russian-Chinese relations remained stable and positive, particularly in foreign policy. He noted that the two countries’ cooperation on international issues was steadily expanding.

Xi Jinping, for his part, called for concrete steps to extend cooperation across all fields. The Chinese president also stressed the need to promote a multipolar international system and democratize relations between states.

Economics and trade were also discussed. Putin called for increased bilateral exchanges and highlighted a 43% rise in tourist flows between the two countries, which had also been facilitated by visa-free travel.

Speaking about Shenzhen, where the APEC summit is being held on November 18 and 19, the Russian president described the city as a symbol of China’s economic development and an example of its transformation.

This was Putin’s fifth meeting with Xi Jinping since the start of the year, reflecting the frequency of political and economic contacts between the two countries.

The talks continued in an expanded format, with high-level delegations from both sides. The delegation accompanying Putin included Deputy Prime Ministers Tatyana Golikova and Dmitry Chernyshenko, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Defense Minister Andrei Belousov. Other ministers and Kremlin advisers were also present, including Yuri Ushakov and spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Following the meeting, a trilateral summit involving Putin, Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled for Thursday, November 19. The Kremlin, the White House and China’s Foreign Ministry have announced that all three parties have confirmed the meeting.

Trump has said the discussions are expected to cover the war in Ukraine, the situation in Iran, nuclear disarmament and economic and trade ties, alongside other major international issues.

It would be the first trilateral meeting of the leaders of Russia, China and the United States, as relations among the major powers and geopolitical developments remain in the international spotlight.