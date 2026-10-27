Public Health Institute: More than 60,000 citizens have registered for flu vaccinations

Public Health Institute: More than 60,000 citizens have registered for flu vaccinations

Marija Andonovska, director of the Institute of Public Health, announced that more than 60,000 citizens have registered on the Ministry of Health’s website to receive a seasonal flu vaccine. Vaccinations will be administered by appointment.

Vaccines are being administered at public health centers across the country, at their regional units, and at several health centers. Andonovska said that people interested in getting vaccinated must apply in advance to secure an appointment.

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Through the vakcinacija.mk website, people can enter their details and then wait to be notified of when and where to go. “We are pleased with the interest citizens are showing. So far, more than 60,000 people who wish to receive the vaccine have registered. This figure is roughly in line with the average for previous years. We expect the number to grow, but interest, as in previous years, is more or less similar,” Andonovska told “Shenja.”

According to Andonovska, priority for vaccination is given to people over 65, those with chronic illnesses, children aged six months to five years, pregnant women, and healthcare workers, as these groups are considered most at risk from the flu.

Andonovska explained that the flu or another virus can worsen the condition of older people and those with chronic illnesses. She noted that these groups may have a weaker immune response than younger, healthy people, leaving them exposed to complications and health risks, including hospitalization or death. Pregnant women are also considered at risk.

Regarding young children, Andonovska said their immune systems are not yet sufficiently developed to fight various viral infections, so vaccination is recommended. According to her, the vaccine helps reduce the risk of complications and hospitalization.

She urged people in at-risk groups to get vaccinated. For everyone else, she recommended general measures to prevent the flu, such as washing hands, avoiding enclosed and crowded spaces, wearing a mask, adjusting the temperature, and eating healthily.


Shtuar 27.10.2026 19:49

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