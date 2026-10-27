Mexhiti: Relations between Kosovo and North Macedonia should be further strengthened

Mexhiti: Relations between Kosovo and North Macedonia should be further strengthened

Izet Mexhiti, one of the leaders of VLEN, welcomed Albulena Haxhiu, Speaker of the Assembly of the Republic of Kosovo, at Skopje’s Old Bazaar. The meeting was held in a friendly atmosphere and focused on relations between Kosovo and North Macedonia, institutional cooperation and opportunities to expand it in areas of mutual interest.

According to Mexhiti’s office, the discussion highlighted the need to strengthen good-neighborly relations, which are rooted in the historical, cultural and social ties between the two countries. The conversation also covered maintaining regular communication between institutions and identifying new areas for cooperation in support of development and shared interests.

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“It was a particular pleasure to welcome Albulena Haxhiu, Speaker of the Assembly of the Republic of Kosovo, to Skopje. Kosovo and North Macedonia share important historical, cultural and fraternal ties, which provide a strong foundation for deepening our cooperation. At our meeting, we emphasized the importance of ongoing dialogue, strengthening institutional relations and advancing initiatives of mutual interest. I am convinced that close cooperation between the two countries serves our development, stability and shared future,” Mexhiti said.

After the meeting, Mexhiti thanked Kosovo’s Speaker of the Assembly, Albulena Haxhiu, for her visit and wished her success in carrying out her institutional duties. He also reaffirmed the importance of maintaining good relations and continuing cooperation between Kosovo and North Macedonia./Telegrafi/


Shtuar 27.10.2026 19:50

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