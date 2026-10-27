German Embassy after Arlinda Zekaj’s murder: Protecting women must be a shared priority

The German Embassy in Kosovo reacted to the murder of Arlinda Zekaj, calling for intensified efforts to prevent gender-based violence and implement protective mechanisms.

In its statement, the embassy stressed that this tragic event shows that femicide is not an isolated incident, but a serious social problem and the most extreme form of violence against women, requiring a sustained and coordinated response. It said the safety and protection of women at risk must be a shared priority, supported by effective preventive measures, timely institutional intervention and accessible support services.

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The embassy recalled that Kosovo is a party to the Council of Europe’s Istanbul Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence. It called on all relevant actors to step up efforts to prevent gender-based violence, implement existing protection mechanisms and build a culture in which violence is neither tolerated nor ignored.