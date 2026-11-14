PS does not vote to expel Spiropali and Ndreca, Klosi briefs political leaders in Tirana: Focus on upcoming elections

PS does not vote to expel Spiropali and Ndreca, Klosi briefs political leaders in Tirana: Focus on upcoming elections

After the Socialist Party’s National Assembly concluded its closed-door meeting, Secretary General Blendi Klosi spoke to the media about the decisions made.

Klosi explained that the meeting was part of the Assembly’s regular calendar and focused on preparations for the upcoming elections. He said the PS would open its forums to anyone who wanted to contribute and organize its work systematically in every urban and rural center.

Të lidhura

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He said the forums would identify problems and issues awaiting solutions, so that the party’s proposals could be reflected in the next electoral contest and in the running of municipalities.

Regarding Tirana, Klosi announced that Albana Koçiu and Ervin Demo would serve as co-chairs of the PS’s political and organizational leadership in the capital, while Ogerta Manastirliu would take over as head of the Tirana Municipality. He added that the party’s organizational structure would not change despite changes in municipal leadership.

Asked whether Elisa Spiropali and Plarent Ndreca could be expelled from the Socialist Party, Klosi sidestepped the question, saying these were internal party matters. He told journalists that they would need to be part of the PS forums to obtain information on these issues.


Shtuar 14.11.2026 15:38

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