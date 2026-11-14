VIDEO/ Hungarian authorities uncover €17.7 million hidden in forests and buildings; former Orban minister arrested

Hungary’s former development minister, Miklos Sesztak, has been arrested and is being held in custody as authorities investigate suspected corruption. During a two-day operation, investigators found and seized €17.7 million in cash hidden in forests, warehouses, agricultural buildings and private homes.

According to the National Asset Recovery and Protection Agency (NVVH), searches were carried out at several locations on Thursday and Friday. The money discovered included 5 billion 71 million 632 thousand Hungarian forints, 2 million 658 thousand 350 euros and 1 million 257 thousand US dollars. Some of the cash had been kept in a high-value safe in a remote area.

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Videos released by the authorities show investigators using shovels to dig in forests and retrieve the buried money. Other footage shows piles of banknotes seized during the operation.

Sesztak headed Hungary’s Ministry of Development from 2014 to 2018, when the country was governed by Viktor Orban. He is suspected of receiving bribes in connection with the purchase of used buses by the state-owned transport company; the vehicles were allegedly bought at inflated prices.

Arrests have also been made in other corruption investigations, in which two former ministers and Viktor Orban’s brother have been detained. The discovery of the money comes after a change of power in Hungary: Peter Magyar won the April election, ending Orban’s 16 years in power.

The new prime minister has pledged to investigate suspected cases of corruption and abuse of power under the previous government.