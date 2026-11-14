Tedi Blushi after the Socialist Party Assembly: The party has been engulfed by clashes, Albanians must unite to remove Rama

The Secretary General of the Freedom Party, Tedi Blushi, reacted after today’s meeting of the National Assembly of the Socialist Party. He presented it as a sign of internal division and called on Albanians, regardless of their political beliefs, to unite to remove Prime Minister Edi Rama.

In a statement to the media, Blushi claimed that the Socialist Party had been transformed from a political party into what he called a “criminal organization.” According to him, corruption, crime, violence, threats, blackmail, spying and efforts to politically eliminate one another have replaced the principles and governing program. He referred to letters used as weapons against rivals, anonymous reports and intrigues that, in his view, aim to ensure the political survival of the protagonists.

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Blushi said that former Deputy Prime Minister Arben Ahmetaj, once a close associate of Rama, had exposed what he described as the transformation of the Socialist Party into a criminal organization. He linked today’s letter from Tirana Mayor Erion Veliaj to the transition from “Dritëroi’s party” to “Nesti Angoni’s party,” while also describing the clashes among Socialists as a degradation from “Servet Pëllumbi’s party” to “Nasta Pëllumbi’s party.”

According to Blushi, people who once shared power and covered up accusations against one another are now exchanging denunciations and spying on each other. He said that there was no longer any trust, solidarity or principles in this organization, but rather fear, interests, betrayal and a struggle for survival. Using the expression “Loyal Presence,” he claimed that the protagonists were no longer hiding their clashes. In his assessment, this is a “narco-regime” that is destroying itself while holding Albania hostage.

Turning to the economy, Blushi referred to an analysis by former Socialist Deputy Finance Minister Irena Beqiraj on prices during the 2020–2025 period. According to the figures he cited, sugar has become 5.5% more expensive at the import stage and 69% more expensive on the domestic market; flour by 1.4% and 34%, respectively; milk by 3.2% and 42%; while cheese has become 7.5% more expensive at the import stage and 100% more expensive in stores.

He added that beans have become 21% cheaper at the import stage but 92% more expensive on the Albanian market. For cucumbers, the decrease at the import stage is 15%, compared with an increase of 78% in stores. According to the same comparisons, peppers have become 15% cheaper but 71% more expensive, while tomatoes have become approximately 17% cheaper at the import stage and 55% more expensive on the domestic market.

Blushi attributed these differences to the economic model of the Rama government, which he described as being based on the “narco-economy,” the “narco-euro,” markets without competition, monopolies, oligopolies and clientelist interests. He claimed that a privileged minority benefits, while citizens bear the cost, particularly young people and pensioners.

Blushi also described Rama’s latest move to reduce VAT on basic food products as having been forced by protests and anger over the cost of living, especially by the reaction of young people, rather than representing a change in the government’s social stance. He said that the Freedom Party, including when it was known as the LSI, had proposed reducing this VAT from 20% to 5% three times: in 2017, 2022 and 2025. According to him, Rama rejected all three proposals, even though he had come to power in 2013 promising 0% VAT on basic food products. Blushi claimed that, after 13 years, the prime minister was presenting as an achievement a measure he had previously blocked and was acting out of fear of protests. He linked this to unfulfilled promises, propaganda, corruption and fiscal measures that, in his view, are adopted late and only under public pressure.

Responding to Rama’s comparison with Serbia, to which he referred as “Nesti Angoni,” Blushi said that Albania had become a market for Serbian food products, including flour and powdered milk, and also imported animal feed from there. According to him, Serbia supports its citizens and producers more than the Albanian government supports Albanians, even though Rama tries to use it as a benchmark for his political success.

Blushi compared VAT on basic food products, which he said is 20% in Albania and 10% in Serbia. He said that food in Albania costs approximately 7% more overall, while milk, dairy products and eggs cost approximately 27% more. Fuel, according to him, is approximately 23% more expensive in Albania. Regarding agriculture, he cited annual support of approximately 163 million euros in Albania, compared with approximately 1.26 billion euros in Serbia.

Regarding family and birth-rate policies, Blushi said that the Rama government provides a bonus of 400 euros for the first child and 800 euros for the second. According to his figures, Serbia provides approximately 4,260 euros for the first child, 5,112 euros for the second, 19,427 euros for the third and 27,000 euros for the fourth, as well as other support for young families, including subsidies for the purchase of housing. He added that these comparisons did not include salaries, housing policies, foreign investment or support for domestic production.

In Blushi’s assessment, the Albanian government lags behind Serbia’s policies on families, agriculture, food taxation and the prices of basic products. He ironically called Rama “the best prime minister of Serbia after Pasic” for driving Albanians away from their homeland, while saying that his social and economic policies are inferior to those of the Belgrade government for Serbian citizens. According to Blushi, after 13 years of government, Albanians pay more, earn less and receive less support, and leave the country in search of a better future.

Blushi claimed that with Rama there can be neither an improvement in well-being, nor a reduction in the cost of living, nor European integration based on democratic standards, the rule of law and independent institutions. He cited depopulation, the impoverishment of families, state capture, corruption and the loss of faith in the future as consequences of his governance.

In conclusion, Blushi called for Albanians to unite beyond political differences to remove Rama and establish a caretaker government. He said that a common political program or shared political beliefs were not necessary, but rather a common goal: freeing the state from what he called criminal capture, restoring democracy and paving the way for free and fair elections. According to him, the removal of Edi Rama, whom he also referred to as “Nesti Angoni,” is the main condition for ending the political, economic and social crisis; Albania must be placed above parties and narrow political interests.