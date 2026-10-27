Protests continue in Tirana as citizens oppose Rama’s proposed measures: “A return to communism

A march by citizens in Tirana was accompanied by calls for Prime Minister Edi Rama to resign. At the same time, the head of government announced plans to strengthen the laws governing protests following acts of violence and property damage at recent demonstrations.

According to the French media outlet La Libre, the package presented by Rama includes fines of up to 5,000 euros for participants in gatherings where violence occurs or property is damaged. It also provides for restricting gatherings in certain areas for up to 72 hours when there is an imminent risk of violence.

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The draft law also includes compensation for small businesses that suffer damage, as well as measures against people who encourage or organize the participation of underage students in protests.

Protesters have reacted with concern to the prime minister’s announcements, viewing the proposals as an attempt to restrict freedom of expression and the right to protest.

“A return to communism”: Opposition to Rama’s proposed measures

At Sunday’s protest, two pensioners spoke of their concern that human rights are being undermined. One questioned parents’ responsibility for their children’s actions and criticized the lack of political accountability for members of the government who are under investigation.

She also spoke about financial difficulties, saying she receives a pension of just 180 euros.

Frida, 29, described the announced measures as resembling a return to the communist era, before 1990.

“Censoring online accounts that call for protests, arresting people… this is like going back” to the communist years, she said, according to the French media outlet.

The opposition has also voiced its objections. Belind Këlliçi, deputy chairman of the Democratic Party, told AFP that the package aims to prevent protests and bring social media under control. In his view, the measures violate fundamental rights and are incompatible with European Union values.

Protests in Tirana have intensified since October 13. They are part of a movement that began in May against a construction project in a protected natural area linked to the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump.

Thousands of people, mostly young, have protested against corruption, conditions at universities and the way the country is governed, calling for Rama to leave office.

The prime minister, for his part, has said he cannot be forced out of office and has alleged foreign interference.

On Sunday evening, clashes broke out between protesters and law enforcement officers near the prime minister’s office. Police announced that the previous day they had arrested 23 people, placed 13 others under investigation and declared 30 people wanted.

Authorities say that since mid-October, more than 300 people have been injured, along with a roughly similar number of people detained.

As the government warns of tougher measures, citizens continue to call for the prime minister’s departure and voice concern about the right to protest and the possibility of democratic freedoms being restricted.