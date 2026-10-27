The Socialist Party will take part in consultations on local elections; Balla takes a swipe at the Democrats for rejecting tradition

The Socialist Party will take part in consultations on local elections; Balla takes a swipe at the Democrats for rejecting tradition

The Socialist Party has announced that it will attend consultation meetings with President Bajram Begaj on setting the date for the 2027 local elections.

Socialist parliamentary group leader Taulant Balla sarcastically criticized the Democratic Party after it opposed the invitation to consult. According to Balla, consulting political parties is a practice followed by every president of the Republic.

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“Every president of the Republic has followed the same procedure, inviting political parties to consult on the election date. But today, ‘the Molotov cocktail depot’—SHQUP—has come out against this tradition. I hope they come to their senses and take part in the LOCAL ELECTIONS sometime between April 15 and May 15, 2027. They have tried the alternative in various forms—with a boycott, with a seal, without a seal, and so on.

The Socialist Party confirms it will take part in consultations with the President of the Republic, Mr. Bajram Begaj, regarding the date of the 2027 local elections,” Balla said.


Shtuar 27.10.2026 21:17

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