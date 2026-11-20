Representatives of the protests against The Hague’s decision have announced that they will take to the square again if the new draft law on the Specialist Chambers does not reach the Assembly during the next week.

Çlirim Haziri, spokesperson for the “Not in My Name” platform, said Thursday evening on RTV Dukagjini’s “Debat Plus” show that he welcomes the agreement between Prime Minister Albin Kurti and acting PDK chairwoman Vlora Çitaku. However, he stressed that citizens are demanding that this commitment turn into concrete actions. “If this is not achieved, we will exercise our right to protest,” Haziri warned.

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Likewise, the KLA War Veterans Organization delivered a similar message, expressing concern over the progress of the law and warning of protests if delays continue.

On Thursday, Kurti and Çitaku agreed that the law adopted in October and returned by the president should not be put to a vote again, but that a new draft should be prepared. This bill, together with the state strategy for the appeals process, is expected to be presented next week.

After the September 16 verdict, in which four former KLA leaders were sentenced at first instance to a total of 81 years in prison, the “Not in My Name” platform held protests for 21 consecutive nights. They were halted on the evening when the Assembly adopted the October amendments.