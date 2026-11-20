Journalist and analyst Bekim Kabashi has cast doubt on the internal cohesion of the Democratic Party of Kosovo regarding the amendment to the Law on Specialist Chambers. According to him, tensions within the party may reflect divergences between Hashim Thaçi and Kadri Veseli.

During the show “Debat Plus” on RTV Dukagjini on Thursday evening, Kabashi said he does not believe that PDK acted independently, without receiving advice or instructions from The Hague. “The problem is internal to PDK, but not only here,” he said.

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According to the analyst, if Thaçi and Veseli had a common stance on how the party should handle the law, then there would be no opposition within its ranks. Kabashi expressed conviction that Thaçi was not in favor of changing this law, but he provided no evidence for these claims.

These statements were made on the day when PDK withdrew from the re-vote on the law that had been returned by the president and agreed with Prime Minister Albin Kurti on a new initiative. The acting chairwoman of this party, Vlora Çitaku, apologized for the delays and confusion created so far.

On the same show, analyst Imer Mushkolaj pointed out that the way the entire process was conducted has left a bitter taste among citizens.