The agreement between the head of government, Albin Kurti, and the Democratic Party of Kosovo on a new legislative initiative affecting the Specialist Chambers has been met with reservations by political analysts and legal experts. According to them, this action shows a lack of seriousness and partisan calculation.

In a statement to Radio Free Europe, political scientist Dritëro Arifi said that this initiative constitutes a “concealment of failure” to change the law in time. He stressed that neither the government nor the opposition has taken this issue seriously since the court ruling of September 16 against four former KLA leaders. According to Arifi, the October amendments were approved mainly to prevent the escalation of protests.

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Ehat Miftaraj from the Kosovo Law Institute told the same media outlet that the Vetëvendosje Movement and the PDK leadership have decided to play political games with such a delicate issue.

On Thursday, Kurti and the acting chairwoman of the PDK, Vlora Çitaku, agreed that the law returned by the president should not proceed further and that a new initiative would begin the following week. Neither of them revealed what the new text will include. Arifi described this as a lack of accountability and added that it is still unknown whether a quorum will be secured, since, according to him, no sincere reconciliation between the parties is noticeable.

The amendments approved in October defined the restriction of the court’s competences, a maximum sentence of 15 years, and the execution of the sentence within the territory of Kosovo. The European Union had warned that these changes conflict with the international commitments Kosovo has undertaken.