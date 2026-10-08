Wisconsin: 23-year-old poses as substitute teacher and insults students: “I did it for fun; I hate children

A 23-year-old woman has been arrested in Wisconsin after allegedly posing as a substitute teacher at a high school and causing a disturbance in the classroom by insulting students.

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Amy Jones faces a charge of impersonating a public official, as well as five counts of exposing minors to harmful material. During questioning, she allegedly told authorities she had done it out of “boredom” and that she “hated children.”

The incident took place at Rufus King International High School in Milwaukee, where Jones had previously been a student. Investigators found that she had repeatedly surveilled the school for about a week before entering the premises, evading security checks and blending in with the students.

According to allegations, the 23-year-old took advantage of a large number of staff members being absent. Eight teachers were absent that day, while only seven substitutes had been assigned. Jones allegedly posed as the eighth substitute and entered a classroom where another teacher was present.

After about 20 minutes, when the other teacher left, Jones allegedly put her plan into action. Testimony indicates that she divided students by race and gender and directed racist, insulting, degrading and sexually explicit remarks at them.

She also connected to the classroom computer and played rap music at very high volume. During the incident, according to testimony, the 23-year-old said she was not afraid of ending up in prison.

A 16-year-old student said Jones called one of the students a “fat boy” and accused two others of being people who might carry out school shootings.

Local media report, citing collected testimony, that she asked students whether they had e-cigarettes or marijuana. She also complained that the class was “boring and annoying.” Jones was arrested shortly after the incident. During questioning, she allegedly said she had done it all out of boredom and to “have a little fun.”

An internal school investigation has raised suspicions that Jones may have bypassed identity and suitability checks for substitute teachers because she knew some employees from her former school. A preliminary court hearing is expected to take place on October 20. If convicted, she could be sentenced to up to 21 years in prison.

The 23-year-old’s attorneys have said she has bipolar disorder and may have had problems with her medication on the day of the incident. These claims will be examined during the trial.