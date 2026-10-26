Protester outside the Prime Minister’s Office: Rama sees power as his property and calls citizens criminals

A young man who took part in the protest outside the Prime Minister’s Office criticized Prime Minister Edi Rama for the way he is treating citizens who have taken to the streets. According to him, Rama considers power his personal property rather than a responsibility toward citizens.

Speaking to News24, the protester said the prime minister’s attitude toward demonstrators has remained unchanged, despite the peaceful protests and instances of clashes.

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He also objected to the language used by the head of government toward participants in the gatherings, saying that such rhetoric further increases tensions between citizens and the government.

“The prime minister maintains the same stance as during the peaceful protests. He sees his power as something personal and not as a relationship with citizens. In practice, he considers these citizens who have taken to the streets, even though there have been instances of violence, criminals and foreign agents. It is the same approach as during the peaceful protest, when he called them crows, ravens and Iranians,” he said.