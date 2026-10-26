Human remains found in backpacks in the Rhine, Swiss authorities investigate suspected murder

A man whose identity has not yet been disclosed is believed to be the person to whom the human remains found in several backpacks in the Rhine River, in Switzerland’s Aargau canton near the German border, belonged.

The discovery was made on Monday morning near the town of Stein, after three men who were near the river noticed a backpack in the water. After pulling it ashore, they found a human leg inside and alerted the police.

Të lidhura None found

Law enforcement officers immediately began searching that section of the river, using a boat and divers. During the search, additional bags were found containing human remains that authorities said belonged to a man.

The Aargau cantonal forensic service is analyzing the evidence to determine the victim’s identity and clarify the cause of death.

Cantonal police said initial findings suggest that the man may have been murdered, while authorities are treating the case as a violent crime.

So far, there is no official information about where the crime may have been committed, how the incident unfolded or the identity of the suspected perpetrator.

Authorities have asked citizens to report any information that could assist the investigation, particularly any suspicious movements or activities observed near the banks of the Rhine or in other areas.

The prosecutor’s office has opened criminal proceedings to clarify the circumstances of the incident.