Protest over Arlinda Zekaj’s murder to begin Wednesday in Pristina and continue in the following days

Following the murder of Arlinda Zekaj, the Collective for Feminist Thought and Action has called for a national revolt, demanding the protection of women’s lives and safety in Kosovo.

Protesters will gather on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. in “Zahir Pajaziti” Square in Pristina. They are then expected to march toward the Ministry of Justice, the Kosovo Prosecutorial Council, the Kosovo Judicial Council, the Kosovo Police and the Government of Kosovo.

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In a call published on Facebook, the Collective accused Kosovo’s institutions of disregarding women’s lives and safety.

“The killing of a woman with an axe by her brother-in-law last night is an alarm over the war that has been declared on women. Like other cases of femicide, this murder had been foreshadowed by the victim, who had begged for help from a state that has for years become complicit in the killing of women. Arlinda Zekaj was killed through the intervention of a state that does not believe women, despises and neglects them, and continues to view them primarily as men’s property,” the statement said.

The Collective emphasized that Zekaj’s murder, like other cases of femicide, had also been foreshadowed by the victim herself, who had sought help from the institutions.

According to the organization, violence against women is fueled by patriarchy and the negligence of institutions, which must be held accountable.

The Collective announced that the protests would continue on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and in the following days, while also planning to block the institutions mentioned above.

“Therefore, on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and the days that follow, we will take to the streets and block institutions because this is the last moment for this state to be held accountable. We will start from Zahir Square, going to the Ministry of Justice, the Kosovo Prosecutorial Council, the Kosovo Judicial Council, the Police and finally the Government,” the Collective said in its call, urging organization and solidarity at the national level.

The organization called on citizens to take part in the protest and demanded that institutions take responsibility for protecting women from violence.