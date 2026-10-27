German embassy after the killing of Arlinda Zekaj: The safety of women at risk must be a priority

The German Embassy in Pristina expressed its deep sorrow over the killing of Arlinda Zekaj in Vitomiricë, Peja, describing it as tragic.

The diplomatic mission offered its condolences to her family and loved ones, stressing that women who are threatened must have access to safety and protection.

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“Every woman has the right to live free from fear and violence. This right must be secured through shared commitment and concrete action,” the embassy said in its statement.

According to the embassy, this grave incident shows that femicide is not an isolated episode, but a serious social problem and the most extreme form of violence against women, requiring a sustained and coordinated response. Protecting women at risk, it added, must be a shared priority, supported by effective preventive measures, timely institutional intervention and accessible support services.

The embassy recalled that Kosovo is a party to the Council of Europe Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence.

It also called on all relevant actors to step up efforts to prevent gender-based violence, implement existing protection mechanisms and foster a culture that neither accepts nor disregards violence.