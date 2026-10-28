Protest over Arlinda Zekaj’s killing starts today in Pristina and is expected to continue in the coming days

Following the killing of Arlinda Zekaj, the Collective for Feminist Thought and Action has called on citizens to stage a national revolt in defense of the lives and safety of women in Kosovo.

The gathering is scheduled for today at 16:00 in Zahir Pajaziti Square in Pristina. From there, protesters plan to march to the Ministry of Justice, the Kosovo Prosecutorial Council, the Kosovo Judicial Council, the Kosovo Police and the Government of Kosovo.

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In a Facebook post, the Collective accused Kosovo’s institutions of failing to give due importance to women’s lives and safety.

“The killing of a woman with an axe by her brother-in-law last night is a warning of the war that has been declared on women. As in other cases of femicide, this killing had been foreshadowed by the deceased, who had pleaded for help from a state that has, for years, become an accomplice in the killing of women. Arlinda Zekaj was killed with the state’s complicity—a state that does not believe women, despises and neglects them, and continues to see them primarily as men’s property,” the organization said in its call.

The Collective emphasizes that, as in other cases of femicide, Zekaj’s killing had also been foreshadowed by her, as she had sought help from the institutions.

According to the organization, violence against women stems from patriarchy in society and institutional neglect. It is demanding that institutions be held accountable for the latter.

The Collective says protests will continue on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and in the following days, with institutions being blocked. Its call states: “Therefore, on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and in the days ahead, we will take to the streets and block institutions, because this is the last chance for this state to be held accountable. We will set off from Zahir Square and go to the Ministry of Justice, the Kosovo Prosecutorial Council, the Kosovo Judicial Council, the Police and, finally, the Government.” The organization has called for mobilization and solidarity nationwide.

Citizens have been invited to join the protest, while institutions are being urged to take responsibility for protecting women from violence.